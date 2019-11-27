How one year made the ultimate change for the WKU football progam

The WKU Football team is headed back to a bowl game for the first time since 2017. A feat even some of the most die hard fans didn't think would happen this fast.

The Hilltoppers are looking for their first bowl win since the 2016 Boca Raton Bowl, this game saw a young Brian Ellis gameplan a 51-point explosion against the Memphis Tigers.

Fast forward to 2019 with Ellis at offensive Coordinator and Tyson Helton at Head coach, The Tops exploded for 45-points against Arkansas and punched their ticket to a bowl game sitting at seven wins with one game left.

But the difference between this year's teams and those teams in the past is the defense, as the tops are lead behind potential C-USA defensive player of the year De"Angelo Malone.

The Tops won't represent the Eastern division in the Conference USA championship game, but one thing that we have learned this season is what a difference a year makes.

