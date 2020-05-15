Huges and Colman Hometown Hero: Jaxen Arms, Mason Pennington, John London

Three young men from Barren County made the choice to risk their lives to help a friend who might've lost everything. One night while driving down a road they noticed that a neighbors barn was on fire.

"We got down to the barn and we were really good friends and have known each other for a while so we just ran in there and got his cows out tried to save what we could before it burned up," said Mason Pennington, hero.

At first, the boys thought this was just a controlled burn but then quickly realized it was a much more serious situation.

"We were driving down the road and one of our neighbor's barn looked like it was on fire, so my mom said she thought they were just burning things so we hesitated. Then I didn't see anybody back there so we drove back there and everything was on fire so we just went into action," said Jaxen Arms, hero.

With the barn up in flames the boys were able to save their friends cattle and some barn equipment.

"We moved cows out of the barn, moved equipment moved the welders and oxygen tanks," added Arms.

Even knowing at the time they would be risking their lives looking back they said it wasn't that scary.

"It was kind of scary once we started getting explosives out of the building but other than that it wasn't really scary at all," added Pennington

For their bravery, we honor Jaxen, Mason, and Jon as this week's Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero.