Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero: Buddy and Ryne White

A father and son duo took their horse farm and put it to use to raise money for families in need.

For 14 years the White family has hosted a barn and trail riding party to raise money for someone in the community

"So we have a benefit ride every year to help support someone in the community with health needs, any kind of medical care needs," said Ryne White, Hero. "It started about probably 14 years ago. The first year we raised somewhere around it was less than 2000"

The benefit ride is something the entire White family is involved in.

"So this will make my 11th one the first year I rode with my dad but since then I have kind of stayed up at the barn and helped sell t shirts sell raffle tickets talk to families an get auction items ready," said Vanessa White, Ryne's Wife.

Ryne's wife not only married into the yearly event but she has also experienced being on the side of being the family receiving the donation from the fundraiser.

"In late 2013 my mom got diagnosed with lung cancer and they actually offered to have the benefit for my mom," added Vanessa. "So we did that the summer of 2014. It was great helping out with that but I got to see the other side of it and how the families benefit from the proceeds. Cancer treatment is very expensive even if you have insurance."

Ryne said without the Richardsville and Riverside communities this event wouldn't be what it is today from raising around 2000 their first year to over 20,000 last year.

The White family would like to thank ATMOS Energy for providing all the food for the benefit and Modern Woodmen of America for matching up to 2500 dollars.

"You know we might get the title hometown hero but it's the community," added Ryne "The whole Riverside and the whole Richardsville community is just a hero in this kind of event. The whole community comes together to make this event a success."

For the White's kind heart and generosity, we honor them as this week's Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero.

"It is really awesome they're both wonderful men, It is something I am really proud to be a part of that family," added Vanessa.

They have already started planning their benefit event for this summer which will be in June and soon will be picking the person the money is donated to.