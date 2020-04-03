Advertisement

Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Rachelle Boggess

By Allison Baker
Published: Apr. 3, 2020 at 6:53 PM CDT
This week’s Hometown Hero, brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

A Muhlenberg County native who’s passion to help others grew to opening the New Creation Grace Home almost four years ago.

"Rachelle was there for me at the darkest time in my life and she helped me restore my faith and she showed me that compassion and honesty and unconditional love still exists in this world" said Faith Wright, a former resident of the Grace Home.

Since opening its doors in 2016 the house has become much more than just helping women who are overcoming drug and alcohol abuse

"My very first resident actually was a young lady who had found herself being taken advantage of time and time and time again until she found herself in a place of homelessness," said Rachelle Boggess, Hero "So she came and she lived at the house for two years and was able to reconnect with family members and was able to go back home and is doing really well now."

Through her faith and willingness to help others, Rachelle has made a huge impact on her community and without her, the Grace Home wouldn't be possible.

"Well she has passion deep in her heart and she followed that passion and now having the home, having up to 6 women at time," said Steven Neal, Pastor. "It is a crisis center, and rehab opportunity for them to get to know themselves. She is helping them get their GED's, she has helped them to find priorities in their life and she is doing a great job doing it."

Rachelle got the passion to serve others when she visited women in the detention center who needed love and guidance

"For Rachelle to have no judgment and to just love them and speak truth over them only the way that she can do is just an amazing thing," said Charity Lovell, a close friend of Rachelle's.

For her kind heart and passion to help others we honor Rachelle as this week's Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero.

"I know that I couldn't do what I do without the support of my community," added Boggess.

