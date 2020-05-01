Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero: Kevin Kirby

Kevin Kirby was born and raised in Bowling Green, Kentucky and would do anything to help and give back to his community

"If you have lived in this community very long you have been touched by Kevin Kirby if it is ball team or something that he has supported," said Diane Cline, Hospice of Southern Kentucky, a friend of Kevin. "He's just got the gift-- Kevin has gotten from God is giving and helping to do for others and he is just a great man and carries that out."

When he isn't working at the funeral home he is working on fundraising for Alzheimer's, juvenile diabetes and hospice of Southern Kentucky with the annual 'Cruisin for a cure' event

"We got together and we decided we would start doing car shows and I would help promote those and we started raising money for the agencies that we were raising money for and we have just had a great time doing it. It brings a lot of people together with different generations," said Kevin Kirby, hero.

They are hoping to still be able to have their fundraising event again this year.

In the past few months, many medical facilities are running low on gloves and face masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kevin found out that Hospice of Southern Kentucky was running low on gloves and had no face masks, which are important to have when taking care of patients. So he donated over 10,000 gloves to them.

"I mentioned that gloves we can't get all the gloves that we need or face masks, once I mentioned that the next day he was at our front door he donated 10 thousand gloves to us," added Cline. "Gloves that we needed to keep our patients and our nurses safe and then he came back a few days later and gave us some masks."

According to friends Kevin Kirby would simply give you the shirt off his back if you were in need.

"I have been blessed that he is my friend and I just want everybody to know how kind he is," added Cline.

For his generosity and willingness to give back to his community we honor Kevin Kirby as this week's Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero.

"I just do things that need to be done if I see something going down the street that needs to be picked up I'll stop and pick it up or if I see somebody in the yard blowing their leaves or something and I've got my leaf blower with me I might get out and give them a helping hand," added Kirby.