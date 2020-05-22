Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero: Tyler Williams

A relationship between a grandfather and grandson is special. One grandfather in Tompkinsville, Kentucky had his life saved by his grandson.

While working together outside and checking on a fence things took a turn for the worst and Tyler's grandfather needed his help.

"I was weed-eating and he was leaf blowing and the man we were working for wanted us to check the fence rows before I left," said Chris Copas, Tyler's grandfather. "I got on the gator and we went through a gate and I told him he was going to have to go back to the truck. He kept asking me why and I have had a heart attack before I knew what was happening and I wouldn't say anything but 'just when we get to that gate get it open we got to get back to my truck'."

According to his grandfather, Tyler wasn't even supposed to be working with him that day but now he is grateful he was there.

"I had no intention of taking him with me but he went. He first went over and called his dad and I said no I want you to get 911 don't stop until you get there and god bless him he saved my life," added Copas

Tyler ran for help and eventually found a neighbor to call 911.

Tyler's mom call's her son a hero because he saved her father's life.

"All I can say is I appreciate him being there because if he hadn't been there I wouldn't have my daddy today," said Brittany Williams, Tyler's mother.

For his bravery and quick thinking, we honor Tyler as this week's Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero.

"That day was a sad day but I helped my pa to be alive with us," said Tyler Williams, Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero.