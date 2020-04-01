Hughes and Coleman donates 50,000 Easter eggs to local organizations

Due to the pandemic Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers has had to cancel their 13th annual Community Easter Egg Hunt. So, in order to give back they have donated 50,000 Easter eggs to local organizations.

In a time of uncertainty, Hughes and Coleman says they are determined to bring joy to the community while encouraging individuals to stay healthy at home.

Recipients of the donation include Bowling Green Independent Schools, Warren County Public Schools, St. Joseph School, and Cultivate Kindness.

"We were speaking with our cosponsors, Woodburn Baptist Church and Chaney's Dairy Barn and trying to come up with a way that Hughes and Coleman and our team could still be a part of the community during this time. Community can still come together even at a distance," said Lora Fisher, Public Relations and Interactive Marketing Coordinator for Hughes and Coleman.

The donation took place Wednesday morning at the Hughes and Coleman Office on Campbell Lane.