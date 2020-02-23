Human remains found in Hart County, investigation underway

The Kentucky State Police Post in Bowling Green was contacted in regards to suspected human remains located in a field near the 1100 block of N. Nelson Road in Hart County.

The remains located were skeletonized and are unidentified at this time.

The remains will be transported to the Medical Examiner's Office for further examination.

This investigation is ongoing and being led by Detective Jonathan Johnson.

No other details are available for release at this time.