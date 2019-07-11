Human remains found in Garrard County related to Savannah Spurlock case

Kentucky State Police say they have found human remains that may be connected to the case of missing mother-of-four Savannah Spurlock.

23-year-old Spurlock has been missing for six months. She was last seen leaving a bar in Lexington with three men.

The house where the remains were found belongs to a relative of David Sparks, who was one of the men last seen with Spurlock.

Sparks is in custody at the Madison County Detention Center. He faces one charges of corpse abuse and one charge of tampering with evidence.

The identity of the human remains has yet to be confirmed. Officials are transporting the remains to Frankfort for autopsy.

We will continue to update this story as it develops.