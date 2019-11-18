Human remains found off of Riverwood Avenue in Bowling Green

Human remains were found Monday morning off of Riverwood Avenue in Bowling Green.

Bowling Green Police Department is investigating near a tree line.

Officials with the Warren County Coroner's Office confirmed the remains had been there for multiple days.

The Warren County Coroner is also on the scene. @wbkotv pic.twitter.com/5pnF7Wo77N — Cory McCauley 13 News (@Cory13News) November 18, 2019

Officials with the coroners office confirm human remains found by the Riverwood Self Storage by the Kroger off the bypass. Officials say the remains have been here for multiple days. @wbkotv — Cory McCauley 13 News (@Cory13News) November 18, 2019

Deputy Coroner Dwayne Lawrence told 13 News a tip was called in and the person was pronounced dead at 11:34 a.m.

BGPD will be on the scene for several hours and they ask the community to give them space to investigate the cause of death.

"Our primary objective is to protect the scene," said Officer Ronnie Ward.

This is a developing story and we have a reporter on the scene.