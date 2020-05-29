A Glasgow man is arrested for human trafficking after a months long investigation

Friday, the Barren County Sheriff’s Office arrested Terry Hagan (55) of Glasgow following an investigation in reference to a complaint they had received in February.

Hagan is charged with Promoting Human Trafficking Victim u/18 YOA, and five counts of Possess/View Matter Portray Sexual Performance By Minor.

Through the investigation, it was discovered that Hagan had offered an identified juvenile money in exchange for sex.

There were also images found on his cell phone of child pornography.

Hagan was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.