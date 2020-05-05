Humana picks up the tab for Medicare Advantage doctor visits

The health insurer Humana will pick up the tab for millions of customers when they are ready to ease COVID-19 social distancing and return to the doctor’s office.

The insurer said Tuesday that it is waiving deductibles and other out-of-pocket costs for all Medicare Advantage customers who visit their primary care doctor or see a behavioral health specialist. The waiver will run through the rest of the year and applies to care inside the health insurer’s network of doctors and therapists.

Humana provides Medicare Advantage plans for more than 4 million people.

