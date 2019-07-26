Hummingbird Festival to begin at Woodlands Nature Station

The Woodlands Nature Station at Land Between the Lakes is preparing for its annual Hummingbird Festival.

The festival is Saturday August 3 and Sunday August 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Woodlands Nature Station.

The festival coincides with hummingbirds' migration to Central America. Representatives said visitors can see up to 200 hummingbirds in a single day.

Admission is $7 for anyone older than 13, $5 for kids aged 5-12, and free for children younger than 4.

Here is a schedule of various activities planned for the festival:

Saturday, August 3

10 a.m. – 4:30 pm Hummingbird Banding and Release Demonstrations with Licensed Banders Brainard Palmer-Ball Jr. and Mark Monroe

10:30 a.m. – Hummingbird Photo Contest 2018 Winners Ceremony

11 a.m. – Five Easy Steps to Attract Hummingbirds

12 p.m. – The Buzz on Beekeeping with Scott Sutton from the Houston-Stewart County Beekeepers Association

1 p.m. – Rest Stops for the Ruby-Throats: Landscaping for Migrating Birds and Butterflies with Botanist Alicia Bosela, owner of Ironweed Native Plant Nursery

2 p.m. – Attracting Bluebirds with Bob Peak from the North American Bluebird Society

3 p.m. – Protecting Our Water: Rain Gardens and Rain Barrels with Maggie Morgan from the Jackson Purchase Foundation

4:30 p.m. – Parade of Raptors

Sunday, August 4

10 a.m. – 4:30 pm Hummingbird Banding and Release Demonstrations with Licensed Banders Brainard Palmer-Ball Jr. and Mark Monroe

11 a.m. – Attracting Wildlife to Your Backyard

12 p.m. – Helping Migrating Monarch Butterflies

1 p.m. – Attracting Bluebirds with Bob Peak from the North American Bluebird Society

2 p.m. – The Buzz on Native Bee Gardening

3 p.m. – Attracting Purple Martins

4:30 p.m. – Parade of Raptors