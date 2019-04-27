Hundreds of motorcyclists gather for 20th annual Great Teddy Bear Run

Hundreds of motorcyclists gathered Saturday afternoon for the 20th annual Great Teddy Bear Run.

The parade began at the Warren County Justice Center in downtown Bowling Green. From there, the Bowling Green Police Department and the Kentucky Blue Knights escorted the parade to the Harley-Davidson Bowling Green Store.

"All the riders today are giving a donation to the center and they're riding with a teddy bear that will be given to a child after a child sexual abuse medical exam," said Jennifer Bryant, BRACAC Director.

The parade was led by Stacy Bartley , who's husband Jeff Bartley tragically passed away in a motorcycle accident in last year's Teddy Bear Run. The run this year was also a way to honor him and keep his memory alive.

"I've had so many people come today just to support me in honor of Jeff. It just means everything to me, it really does," said Bartley. "They're fixin' to give a spirit award in his honor and they're going to do that every year. We're going to keep him alive and he is always right here with me too."

Riders were served lunch provided by Outback Steakhouse with music and live entertainment.

"Jeff would have been very very happy that all these people turned out. The crowd was huge, my son came in from Indiana and rode with me, I couldn't ask for a better support group than my biker friends," said Bartley.

The event included a raffle with a $500 cash prize, Harley-Davidson gift certificates, and other prizes.

Accredited through the National Children's Alliance, the Child Advocacy Center serves children who are victims of child abuse or exploitation. Children receive trauma-informed services at no expense to the child's family. 632 children were served by the BRACAC in 2018.

"Kentucky ranks first in the rate of child abuse, 22.1 per thousand, that's more than double the national average and so it really is something that we need to focus on here. We need to protect children more, we need to keep children safe in this community," said Bryant.

If you would like more information on the center, click BRACAC.