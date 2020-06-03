Hundreds of protesters march throughout Bowling Green, several officers join

On Wednesday morning 300-400 people gathered in front of the Justice Center in Bowling Green for a Black Lives Matter protest, the marching all throughout downtown chanting things like, "No justice, no peace, no racist police."

"The whole system nationwide needs to change. There's a lot of stuff that needs to change overall before anything calms down," said the organizer of the event, Derik Overstreet. "The institution of police was based on slave catching back when it originated, so it's just a bad system and I feel like it's overloaded now to the point where people are calling for action."

After the deaths of George Floyd, Amaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, among others, rallies and protests have lined the streets across America.

"I see your faces, I feel your pain, when I saw that on TV I cried, no one should be treated like that no one," said one protester in a megaphone.

The protesters made their way in front of the police station and started chanting, "walk with us," while down on one knee. Several officers came out and joined the protest for the final lap around the city.

"It felt really good, I felt included," said Sergeant Jared Merriss. "Just because I'm wearing a uniform, doesn't mean they think differently of me. They see the person that is wearing the uniform- so it's great. I can't say enough good things about this community and I'm very proud to work here and have walked with them today."

"Victory shall be ours. We stand together, we love together, we forgive each other, we have each other's back. Please, continue to have a good conscious, please continue to do what's right," said one protester.

At the beginning of the protest, community members had voter registration information easily available and were encouraging people to register to vote.

"A lot of people are getting together, and we all feel this way that we all want to change as a community in Bowling Green, we want a change," said Chad Van Wky.