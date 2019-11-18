Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week

There's a lot that goes along with buying a house, the house itself may cost you $55,000, then there's buying a washer and dryer for $800, laminate flooring for $3,500, door locks $650, paint and supplies for $250, and smoke detectors for $100; these and other costs can really add up.

"It's just like if you and I were buying a home and getting ready to move our families into," explained Rhondell Miller with HOTEL INC.

What's special about HOTEL INC's house is it helps people who are homeless.

"Over the course of five years we hope to purchase two homes a year, one in the spring and one in the fall," said Miller.

Rhondell Miller is the executive director of HOTEL INC. She's spent her career trying to educate the community about the true face of homelessness, address barriers they're facing, and find safe and affordable housing for those who need it:

"If we can do anything to destigmatize homelessness that could go a long way for people, less judgment and realizing circumstances happen to all of us. An illness, chronic disease makes a lot of people experience homelessness, separations, divorce, all of these reasons to not judge someone."

They're also working to show homelessness isn't always the Hollywood stereotype.

"It's of people who maybe carry all of their possessions in a black trash bag or maybe their clothes are torn and that's our perception how everyone is," said Rhondell.

She explains people become homeless for a variety of reasons:

"Maybe they're needing to rebuild their credit, maybe they know where they're going to be living, but it won't be open for six, eight, or nine weeks, so there's no sense in that person having to stay homeless the entire time."

"We are primarily working with folks who are getting up and are going to work everyday and are getting back on their feet or have maybe been in recovery and are transitioning into affordable housing," said Rhondell

To help people in our community overcome those barriers, HOTEL INC has an 11-week Preferred Tenant Program.

"We go right into basic budgeting, just getting to paying your bills on time, finding a bank, finding the best way you manage your money because we don't all do it in the same way, to tackling debt and credit and opening our mail that we don't want to open and answering our phone," explained Elisabeth Fielder-Hix with HOTEL INC.

Some of those without a permanent home simply can't find a place to live in their price range. Rhondell says it's typically $450 or less a month:

"We all want to live in a safe home, we all want to live in a safe neighborhood, so just because someone might be economically poor doesn't mean they want things different than people who that's not a financial struggle."

HOTEL INC helps graduates of the Preferred Tenant Program find housing in their price range and if it's a house owned or leased by HOTEL INC, the tenants pay around 30 percent of their income for housing and stay there temporarily, around six weeks to 90 days.

"We see each other as equals, we support each other, all of us bring equity to the table."

HOTEL INC just bought its first house a couple of weeks ago and is hoping to raise $125,000 to buy two houses in 2020 and pay for all of the extra costs.

"The goal is for people in our community to flourish," said Rhondell.

Hunger and Homelessness Awareness week ends with a drive in the WBKO parking lot on Friday where you can drop off a direct monetary donation.

