Hurricane Dorian makes landfall in Bahamas as dangerous Category 5 storm

Hurricane Dorian made landfall in the northern Bahamas on Sunday as a catastrophic Category 5 storm with 185 mph winds.

Hundreds hunkered down in schools, churches and other shelters as officials recognized there were not many structures on higher ground on the largely flat archipelago southeast of Florida.

Power and water outages were reported, with crews working in some communities as authorities warned that all government employees will stay indoors once winds reach 40 mph.

Millions from Florida to the Carolinas kept a wary eye on the slow-moving Dorian amid indications it would veer sharply northeastward after passing the Bahamas and track up the U.S. Southeast seaboard. But authorities warned that even if its core did not make U.S. landfall and stayed offshore, the potent storm would likely hammer U.S. coastal areas with powerful winds and heavy surf.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Dorian's maximum sustained winds have increased to 180 mph (289 kph), up from 175 mph (281 kph). It is moving west at 7 mph (11 kph). "Catastrophic conditions" are occurring in The Abaco Islands and expected across Grand Bahama later in the day, the center said.

With its 180 mph winds, Hurricane Dorian is now tied for the 4th strongest winds in the Atlantic since 1950, when record keeping began improving.

"It's going to be really, really bad for the Bahamas," Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach said.

In the northern stretches of the Bahamas archipelago, hotels closed, residents boarded up homes and officials hired boats to move people from low-lying areas to bigger islands as Dorian approached.

Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis warned that any "who do not evacuate are placing themselves in extreme danger and can expect a catastrophic consequence."

Kwasi Thompson, minister of state for Grand Bahama island, urged residents to "please, please heed the warning. We have no more time available."

Still, dozens of people were ignoring evacuation orders, officials said, and they were warned that they were placing their lives in danger.

"The end could be fatal," said Samuel Butler, assistant police commissioner. "We ask you, we beg you, we plead with you to get to a place of safety."

Silbert Mills, owner of the Bahamas Christian Network, said trees and power lines were already down in The Abaco Islands and that some roads were impassable.

"The winds are howling like we've never, ever experienced before," said Mills, 59, who plans to ride out the hurricane with his family in the concrete home he built 41 years ago in central Abaco.

Among those refusing to leave were 32 people in Sweetings Cay, and a group that sought safety in Old Bahama Bay resort, which officials said was not safe.