FEMA adapts hurricane season plans, response amid COVID-19 pandemic

By  | 
Updated: Wed 6:06 PM, Jun 03, 2020

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -- Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, FEMA is adapting its protocols and guidelines for the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. Planning and response are changing at the local, state and federal levels. Alana Austin interviews FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor about some of those new dynamics.

FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor discusses the planning and response of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season amid the coronavirus crisis. (Source: FEMA)

Watch the clips above for more.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Read the original version of this article at www.graydc.com.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus