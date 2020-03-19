Hyatt Place in Bowling Green delivers food to the Salvation Army

On Wednesday, the Hyatt Place of Bowling Green delivered food to the Salvation Army.

"Because of Hyatt Place that's one more opportunity for us to again to bless those in the community in need," says Captain Michael Cox, Corps Officer.

With uncertainty on everyone's mind amid a global pandemic, some are doing what they can to help the less fortunate.

Bowling Green CIty Commissioner Sue Parrigin says, "we wanted to donate what perishable items that we could donate to the Salvation Army. In the mean time while our breakfast is not able to be served."

She says that the goal is to, "just to get out and inspire others to think about maybe seeing what you have, seeing what you can do without and finding a place to make a difference in the community."

Cox spoke about the delivery, "the donation we have received today comes at a true time of blessing, it brings hope, to not only the Salvation Army but more so to the clients that we serve throughout the day."

"Being able to help them during this particular crisis when I think there's just so much need out there, it's the right thing to do," says Sue Parrigin, BG City Commissioner.

And for those wanting to help the Salvation Army, "we want folks to know that hey! We are still open we are still serving folks that are less fortunate that need us."

To get in contact with the Salvation Army and ask about donating or helping call (270) 843- 3485.