The I-65 Goat gets his own day of celebration

Houdini Day celebration at Broadbent Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, May 18, 2019

Meet Houdini, the I-65 Goat, from 1 to 6 (eastern time) at 100 Guston-Bewleyville Rd., Guston, Kentucky.

There is a $10 per car suggested donation requested for attendees.

Mary Ann Tobin and the Broadbent Wildlife Sanctuary staff invite the public to visit Houdini the legendary I-65 goat!

Houdini managed to live alongside speeding traffic on I-65 in Hardin County for over five years -- becoming somewhat of a celebrity, showing up on television and in the news, with his own Facebook page with over 40,000 followers.

Sadly, Houdini was involved in a traffic mishap in October 2018, in which his leg was broken.

He was captured and eventually brought to Broadbent Wildlife Sanctuary in Guston for vet care and recovery.

“We found that Houdini had thousands of friends and followers all over the country,” said Broadbent Founder, Mary Ann Tobin, “and we want to invite everyone to visit and celebrate his recovery with us.”

Houdini’s leg has healed and he is able to climb on concrete barriers similar to those on I-65 that were brought in for him.

To make him feel even more at home, I-65 signs were hung on poles in his pen.

He’s quite the character – running to the posts and head-butting them when staff shows up with his meals.

Houdini now has his own barn for shelter, plenty of room to run, a healthy diet, and quality vet care from Dr. Candice Wardrip.

In addition to meeting Houdini, the event will include guided tours and educational programs.

Food and beverages will be provided by Girl Scout Troop #1494 for a small additional charge.

Three Girl Scouts are working toward their Bronze Awards and the whole troop is supporting their efforts.

The troop is generously donating all proceeds from food and beverage sales to Broadbent.

The new Houdini t-shirt will also be for sale at the event for $20.

The shirt features an original design by April Landon, who was the winner of a contest run on Facebook earlier this year.

For those who can’t attend the event, a variety of Houdini shirts are also available online for a limited time through the organization’s web site.

Broadbent Wildlife Sanctuary is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.

Broadbent’s mission is to rescue sick, injured and orphaned wildlife throughout the state.

Staff works 365 days a year to provide care to wildlife in need, with the goal of rehabilitation and release back into their native environment.

Full time, on-site staff, including a veterinarian and licensed wildlife rehabilitators, provides medical treatment as well as loving supportive care to thousands of animals each year.

Broadbent educational staff and Animal Ambassadors teach children and adults about wildlife.

All proceeds will benefit Houdini and the other animals.

Broadbent Wildlife Sanctuary relies on donations to continue its work and receives no state or federal funding.

Broadbent is located at 100 Guston-Bewleyville Rd., Guston, Kentucky.

Guests will enter through the large black iron gates with lamp posts on U.S. 60 East.

For directions or more information visit here or here