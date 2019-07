The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is announcing a lane closure on I-65 in Simpson County, scheduled for the Monday after the 4th of July.

The closure will affect northbound traffic between mile markers 6.5 and 8 for ten days, starting July 8th.

Officials said the closure is necessary for crews to repair a drainage issue.

KTC said they are lowering the speed limit throughout that section to 55 miles per hour, urging motorists to use caution.