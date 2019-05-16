"I believe that mom got away from this monster in a horrible way"; Betty Bunch's son speaks for the first time since her murder

Less than one week after Mother's Day, a son is finally getting some closure in the court system after his mother was murdered in her home in Bowling Green.

Betty Bunch, best known by many in the community as the former owner of Betty's Bar on Russellville Road, was shot to death in January 2018.

Her husband, Ernest "Mac" Lasley, was charged with her murder. On Wednesday, he pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to ten years in prison.

Thursday, for the first time since his mother's death, Betty's son David Williams spoke to media about the events that have unfolded over the last 16 months.

"It's really difficult when you lose someone the way you lose - the way I lost mom," he said, sitting in the room where his mother was killed. A bullet hole still remains in one of the windows. Williams moved into the home after his mother's death to keep the house up and be in Kentucky so he could fight for her in court.

He says several people have questioned the ten year sentence and manslaughter charge because Lasley was originally charged with murder and was expected to go to trial, but for Williams, no amount of time will bring his mom back, and with Lasley's failing health, he wanted to make sure this was through the courts before it was too late.

"My main goal was to get guilty next to his name because that's what he was," said Williams.

"I dare him to die before he got guilty next to his name. I want everybody to know. Everybody did know but I want it to be official and it's official now," he added.

"I know everybody's concerned about the ten years but in the end I think the most important thing is that all Betty would want is for Dave to be okay and I think it makes her happy and I think she's at peace," added one of Betty's closest friends, Gina Mills.

But Williams said this isn't closure, at least not yet.

"I thought it would (be). But it doesn't bring mom back. I've been anticipating this for so long that I just thought there was going to be this amazing thing happen," he said.

Mills, Williams, and others said Betty was a friendly, caring, vivacious woman, but she had a dark secret at home, and tried to keep quite about the abuse they say she suffered from her husband.

"I knew. I got mad at mom for sticking around and allowing that to happen and for some reason or another, she always felt like she deserved it," said Williams.

He went on to say, "Probably the most helpless feeling I've ever experience in my life. She said she couldn't even think for herself anymore. She couldn't even make a decision on her own because he had beat her down so bad."

But in the end, he said she escaped, although it didn't happen how anyone wanted it to.

"I believe that mom got away from this monster in a horrible way but I think she's at peace now," said Williams.

According to Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Cohron, with Lasley's failing health and this ten year sentence, at 73-years-old he will likely spend the rest of his life in prison.