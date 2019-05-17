'I don’t need easy, I just need possible’, Cassidy Hooper, born without eyes or nose, graduates from college in Charlotte

A southwest Charlotte girl whose incredible life journey we’ve been following for over a decade hit another milestone Thursday.

Cassidy Hooper, born without eyes or nose, to graduate from college Thursday. (Source: WBTV)

Cassidy Hooper is one of only a few people in the world born with no eyes and no nose. We first met her in 2008, at 11 years old. She’s now 22 and just graduated from Central Piedmont Community College in Charlotte.

While in high school, Cassidy attended the Governor Morehead School For The Blind in Raleigh. She’d take a bus from Charlotte to Raleigh every week, alone, and learned how to live independently. When back home she’d take part in activities, jobs and charity work.

As of Thursday morning, she now has a degree in Associates of Arts to add to her resume.

“I don’t need easy, I just need possible,” is Cassidy’s mantra. She said it a few times today right after walking across the stage.

“I got out there and I realized, wait a minute, this is actually happening?!” she said right afterwards. “Am I dreaming or am I awake?! It just shocked me at how fast the time went!”

What’s next? Cassidy says lots. She’s still interested in radio broadcasting - something she mentioned as a future goal when we first met back in 2008 - and is also interested now in worship ministry.

As for the immediate future, she says she’s hoping to work at her high school in Raleigh this coming summer.

