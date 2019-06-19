'I shouldn't have survived.' | Blake Jones shares his road to recovery after an accident that almost took his life

"I shouldn't have survived that."

Blake Jones is a typical 21-year-old. He has a family and girlfriend that he loves, and he's also a hard worker.

What Blake thought was a normal day on the job quickly turned into a fight for his life.

"I thought it was going to be a great day. It started off with a service call that I had. Thought I was going to head back to the shop. I heard we had one more waiting. I thought I was just going to go knock out another one." said Jones.

"I don't remember anything. All I remember was seeing glass shattered and being pinned up against my steering wheel. I had blood coming out, and the boom on the truck was swung around to the front," said Jones. "I saw people start slamming on their breaks. That's all I remember from the start."

From the start Blake knew that he wasn't alone.

"All my family came to my mind. I knew I wasn't alone. I kinda looked around and thought about the fact that I'm in a commercial truck. The cab is smashed in. I'm not alone. God is here with me. God is going to put his hand on him."

Astonishingly, Blake's injuries weren't life threatening

"I had chipped off a piece of my knee cap. They had to drill two holes in my thigh bone to promote cartilage growth. That was pretty much the main extent. They stitched everything up. It's a miracle that it's not even broken," said Jones.

Although his road to recovery will be long, Blake said he's just thankful for this second chance at life

"I just want people to know that there's a higher being somewhere. I got blessed with a second chance. Not everybody gets that second chance. I just want to thank everybody for their prayers and concerns. It means a lot, and I think it's a big reason that I'm recovering the way that I am, why its not worse than it is."