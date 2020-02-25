IHOP serves free pancakes for National Pancake Day

If you are a lover of breakfast food, Tuesday you can eat some pancakes for free and it's all for a good cause.

Tuesday is National Pancake Day and IHOP is celebrating with a free pancake deal.

In Bowling Green officials are prepared to see hundreds coming out to enjoy free pancakes.

"Aside from staffing to make sure that we have enough people here to handle all of the business, promoting it is a big deal," said Laura Deaver, General Manager of the Bowling Green IHOP. "People talk about pancake day all year round, we start with the all you can eat pancakes that rolls right into pancake day, so everyone has their appetites ready so we just have to make sure we've got the place ready to fill them."

As part of their deal, IHOP is collecting donations to benefit Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

For 15 years the restaurants have raised money for the hospital.

Officials say last year they raised 4 million dollars and since the beginning, they have donated 30 million dollars.

The free pancakes are a short stack, but can be upgraded to specialty pancakes for an extra $1.29.

"Usually when everybody gets off from work they come in and hit us up on their way home, so we're expecting a great crowd," said Deaver. "The morning has been awesome, but as soon as school lets out and people get off of work we're definitely going to be picking up."

Free pancakes are served from 7 am to 7 pm.

