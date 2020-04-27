Illegal hunting and trespassing investigation turns into a drug arrest

On Monday, while on patrol for turkey hunting activity on Bettersworth Road, Officer Brad Bowles, with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, came into contact with a vehicle where he suspected the occupants were illegally hunting and trespassing.

Officer Bowles made contact with the driver, 43-year-old, Randy Darrell Peay.

Officers say Peay was not actively turkey hunting, but the investigation showed Peay had been taking illegal drugs.

Officer Bowles found Peay was in possession of a large quantity of suspected crystal Methamphetamine (over 2 ounces), prescription pills and an assortment of drug paraphernalia.

Peay was arrested and taken to the Warren County Regional Jail where he was charged with: Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st degree (Methamphetamine) <2GMS, Possession of Controlled Substance 3rd Degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia