Illinois fugitive found living in Kentucky going by a different name

A wanted fugitive from Illinois is behind bars after behind found living in Kentucky.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office and KSP Post 15 units received information that a wanted fugitive from Illinois had been living at a residence on Judio Road, in the southern part of Cumberland County.

The suspect was listed as wanted with the caution attached to the warrant considering him "armed and dangerous".

The suspect was identified as Earl Richards, going by the alias "Mike."

Officers surrounded the home around 7:00 p.m. Saturday for the arrest.

After a brief barricade situation at the home, Richards escaped the home out the back door.

Richards led police on a lengthy foot chase to the bottom of the ravine behind the residence. He was then arrested and charged with fugitive from another state, fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, wanton endangerment-police officer, possession of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.