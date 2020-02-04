Immigration bill passes Kentucky Senate after lengthy debate

The Kentucky Senate has passed a bill to ban sanctuary policies by most public agencies in the state.

The bill cleared the Senate after a lengthy debate Tuesday. The Republican-dominated Senate passed the bill on a 28-10 vote.

The measure now goes to the GOP-led House. Sen. Danny Carroll calls it a public safety measure promoting cooperation to enforce immigration laws.

Opponents counter that the bill isn't needed. They note that Kentucky has no sanctuary cities and that law enforcement cooperation already exists.

