Impeachment inquiry committee members mixed on transparency

The impeachment inquiry is in full swing on Capitol Hill. House members from the six committees handling the inquiry are seeking answers as they investigate President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-LA) says Republicans are lying when they claim they are being shut out of the impeachment inquiry process.

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA), who sits on the House Committee on House Oversight and Government Reform, says he objects to how the process is being carried out by Democrats, charging a lack of transparency. He is accusing Democrats of working in secret because he thinks they have a flimsy case against the president.

"It’s not working. So we’ll see. We’ll see what they come up with and I think it’s going to be nothing," said Higgins.

Rep. David Kustoff (R-TN), who sits on the House Committee on Financial Services, says the inquiry is off to a one-sided start, with Democrats taking the reins and Republicans sitting on the outside looking in.

"It’s behind closed doors. And most of the members of Congress have not seen any evidence, have not read any transcripts, because we’re not allowed to," said Kustoff.

Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-LA) says the Republican accusations are misguided. Richmond sits on the House Judiciary Committee, one of the top committees leading the investigation.

He says House members see transcripts, sit in on depositions, and read documents relevant to their respective committees. Richmond says Republicans have marching orders from the president to call foul at every turn of this inquiry.

"That now Republicans are adopting his talking points which are not true doesn’t surprise me. The members on the committees of jurisdiction have all the access in the world to what’s going on," said Richmond.

Richmond says Republican members are afraid to go against the president. He wants them to take a look at the information they are receiving throughout this inquiry and make an honest judgment.

"We took an oath to the Constitution not to only do things that's politically expedient. Not to only do things that are going to bolster our numbers in the polls. We swore an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States of America, and we are going to do it," said Richmond.

During a press conference Thursday House Speaker Nancy Pelosi did not give an updated timeline for having an official House vote on Articles of Impeachment.

