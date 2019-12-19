Important safety tips for owning a real Christmas Tree

Over the past few years local Christmas tree farmers have seen an increase in people trading in those artificial trees for real trees.

When owning a real Christmas tree there are a few safety precautions you should take.

Before buying the Christmas tree make sure the tree is fresh and make sure needles don't fall to the ground when touched.

Also, when placing it in your home make sure that the tree isn't blocking any exits and is at least three feet away from any heat source.

Most importantly, remember the tree is a plant and needs to be watered every day.

"A tree can drink a gallon of water a day and most people will forget. So you need to set a reminder somehow, put a note somewhere prominent where you'll remember," said Marlee Boenig, Bowling Green Fire Department. "I think that is probably one of the biggest mistakes that people make because it has to have that water in order to stay fresher. Otherwise, it just dries out very rapidly and becomes a giant match stick."

Also, make sure any lights used on the tree are listed by a qualified testing laboratory and make sure to check if they are indoor or outdoor lights.

"Definitely make sure that you turn those lights off when you go to bed or when you leave home. I know it is beautiful to pull up in your drive way and see all those lights but it is very dangerous," added Boenig.

It is safe to place your presents under the tree as long as they aren't touching the lights.

A local bowling green Christmas tree farmer says it's important to pay attention to safety tips if you have never owned a real tree before.

"Well, over the past three years I think that I would say

probably 30 percent of our customers are people that come in and say 'this is the first time we've had a real tree'," David Buchanan, Co-Owner Lovers Lane Tree Farm.

Buchanan also mentioned that although there have been Christmas tree shortages across the nation, he didn't face any problems. Their farm sold around 600 Christmas trees this year.

"You know a lot of people are going back to real and it takes so long to grow a Fraser fir - a 6 foot Fraser fir - that if people in the last 5 years have all gone back to real trees you can't catch up," added Buchanan.

If you are looking for a place to recycle your tree after the holidays are over, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife accepts Christmas trees. To see where you can drop them off at click here.

