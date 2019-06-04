In Need Of Rain, And Rain Is Coming

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Chris Allen

Tuesday, June 4, 2019

The first weekend of June was a pleasant one with lots of sunshine and temperatures running close to average. Tuesday will feature more sun and near average temperatures. A slow moving system will ease into the region late Tuesday night and interact with tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. As this system stalls, look for several rounds of showers and thunderstorms - some with heavy rain. There is already a (Level 2) Slight Risk for a few severe storms Wednesday. Highs will remain near average in the low to mid-80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warmer

High 85, Low 69, winds SW-10

WEDNESDAY: Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms

High 90, Low 68, winds SW-13

THURSDAY: Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms

High 83, Low 67, winds SW-9

