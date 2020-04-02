In memory: Stacy's Team Teal Kitchen feeds homeless

Overcoming the challenges of everyday life is one thing - but it can be especially amplified when going through this unprecedented time.

But that's also become a call to action for a Bowling Green family after the loss of a loved one.

Last year, 13 News told the story of Charles Cardwell and his wife Stacy, who was fighting ovarian cancer. Charles rode a sportbike decorated in teal for awareness, all the way to Camp Mak-A-Dream, where dozens of women facing the same kind of cancer are invited for a free retreat in Montana.

Stacy continued her battle with inner strength, before succumbing to cancer in late March of 2020.

With no funeral possible at this time, her stepson Blake Cardwell is working to spread her light and give back to the community even through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were just idle and we had to do something," Charles Cardwell explained. "My son, he loved his stepmother so much that he started Stacy’s Team Teal Kitchen on his own and funded it on his own so far."

Stacy’s Team Teal Kitchen is an initiative to make meals and care packages to feed members of Bowling Green's homeless community, as well as to anyone else who is in need.

They've also been partnering with other community members who go out of their way to distribute meals to the homeless.

“I really hope that people follow through and try to help Blake and Charles through this journey because in memory of Stacy Cardwell. I think it’s a good thing and adding that one extra person helping is going to make such a big difference,” said Shelly Adwell, of Shelly's Project for the Homeless.

They’ve also been giving out essential items like socks, razors, shaving cream and deodorant.

And their goal is to continue to do so.

If you would like to volunteer or make a donation to their venture, you can reach out to their Facebook page, "Stacy’s Team Teal Kitchen," by following this link.

“I know she’s looking down on us, and everything’s going to be okay. And that’s our mission is to help people with what's going on today, and reaching out a helping hand," said Charles.