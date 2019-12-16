In reversal, Hallmark will reinstate same-sex marriage ads

The Hallmark Channel says it will reinstate commercials featuring same-sex couples that it had pulled from the network.

Hallmark Cards CEO Mike Perry said in a statement Sunday that pulling the commercials “was the wrong decision." Several of the ads for the wedding planning site Zola featured two brides kissing at the altar.

The network had pulled the ads following a complaint from the conservative group One Million Moms, and protest was swift. A BoycottHallmarkChannel hashtag was trending on Twitter at one point, and celebrities including Ellen DeGeneres, William Shatner and Sandra Bernhard blasted the decision on Twitter.