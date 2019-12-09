Indian Hills Country Club is picking up the pieces after devastating fire

Community members are sad as business professionals are prepared to move forward following a fire that brought Indian Hills Country Club to the ground.

"I was just praying that maybe we could get some water on this side and hopefully save maybe the shop which obviously you can see that wasn't the case," said John Mullendore, Head Golf Professional. "Thank goodness nobody was hurt and I appreciate all the efforts of the firefighters."

Crews from the Bowling Green Fire Department arrived at the Indian Hills Country Club at 7:45 p.m. Saturday. As they attempted to gain access to the attic they encountered a large volume of fire and excessive heat.

"A large fire requires a large amount of water so the closest hydrant to the country club was back on Indian Hills Drive and it provided around 1100 to 1200 gallons of water per minute," said Jason Colson, Fire Chief.

Due to the size of the building and the size of the fire, the Bowling Green Fire Department quickly used up their water supply and called in assistance.

Four water tankers and two additional engines were provided by Alvaton, Gott, and Plano Fire Departments.

"They have what they call tankers that carry anywhere from 2000 to 3000 gallons of water. So they brought those to the scene, so basically we made portable hydrants and drafted water from dump tanks using operations to provide the water that we needed for that large of a fire," added Colson.

According to the Fire Chief residents have nothing to worry about with the water pressure in the neighborhood. They just required assistance due to how large the fire was.

"A sad day for Indian Hills but you got good people, good members, and you look up two years from now we will be back full swing," said Robert Crowe, club member and resident of Indian Hills.

Employees of the Country Club were out looking through what was left of the clubhouse to see if they could find anything still intact.

Indian Hills Country Club’s Clubhouse is a total loss.. workers were searching through what’s left of the building this morning to see if they could find anything that wasn’t destroyed in the fire Saturday night. @wbkotv pic.twitter.com/AuVNLDC9yu — Allison Baker (@AllisonB_13News) December 9, 2019

"It's tough I did locate some of the golf balls for sale in there-- they are burned up pretty good. These are all new brand new balls that were for sale. We were just trying to find maybe some small mementos. I did find a money clip that meant a lot to me," added Mullendore

The Indian Hills Country Club is still open and they are making plans to rebuild the clubhouse.

"In the near future working on temporary buildings hopefully some trailers will be brought in. We may even do some other things to our facilities. We just want a gathering point for our members," said Mullendore. "I just want everybody to know out there that our golf course is open and we're ready to play some golf out here and we will keep pushing through."

At this time the cause of the fire is unknown and is still under investigation.