Indiana man arrested for sex crimes involving a minor in Hancock County

A Boonville, Indiana man is behind bars after a Hancock County Grand Jury in Kentucky issued multiple indictment warrants for having a sexual relationship with a minor that allegedly occurred back in July 2018.

58-year-old Nelson Stepro was arrested by Kentucky State Police and charged with five counts of Incest (victim under 12 years old); five counts of Sexual Abuse 1st Degree (victim under 12 years old) and five counts of Sodomy 1st Degree.

KSP launched an investigation in January 2019 after allegations were made suggesting he had an inappropriate relationship with an underage juvenile.

Stepro is being held at the Breckinridge County Detention Center.