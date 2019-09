Three casinos are set with celebrations to mark Indiana becoming the 12th state allowing sports betting.

Casinos near Indianapolis, Chicago and Cincinnati plan on taking their first sports wagers on Sunday as a new state law takes effect.

Gov. Eric Holcomb's office says he'll place the inaugural bet at Indiana Grand casino near Shelbyville.

The Ameristar Casino in East Chicago and Hollywood casino in Lawrenceburg are also opening on-site sportsbooks.