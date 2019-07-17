Indiana man detained in Bowling Green, allegedly trafficked dozen children to sell candy

Attorney General Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that a labor trafficking investigation involving multiple agencies has led to the arrest of an Indiana man in Bowling Green.

Shawn Floyd, 54, of Indianapolis, was charged by the AG office with 12 counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, and one count of controlled substance prescription not in original container.

On July 12, 2019, Bowling Green Police made a traffic stop on Floyd. A human trafficking investigator from the Office of the Attorney General responded to interview him.

Floyd was detained and 12 minors were taken into protective custody.

Officials say Floyd brought Indiana children to Kentucky to sell candy for him for profit and forced the 12 minors to sleep in one hotel room with three adults.

They say the minors were forced to purchase their own meals and water. The youngest minor was 11. Kentucky labor law requires a person to be at least 14 years old to be employed.

Beshear commended Bowling Green Police and the human trafficking investigator.

The AG office had received information referencing Floyd with regards to possible trafficking of minors in Anderson, Daviess, Fayette, Jessamine and Warren counties over the course of two years.

The investigation is ongoing.

If an individual is being exploited for commercial sex or labor, he or she can call for assistance at the National Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888.