Indiana man leads pursuit on I-65

Cave City Police have arrested an Indiana man after a vehicle pursuit on Friday, January 31.

Barren County Dispatch gave out an attempt to locate a white Ford Bronco in reference to a shoplifter. A Cave City Police Sergeant followed a vehicle matching the description and found that the vehicle had been stolen out of Indiana.

When he attempted to pull over the SUV on Happy Valley Road, the vehicle then took off at a high rate of speed, turning on I-65 southbound, and continued on into Warren County before making a U-turn and driving northbound.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop on I-65 N at the 41 mile marker.

Robert Bellah, of Indiana, was then arrested for several traffic violations, and taken to the Barren County Detention Center.

Bellah was charged with shoplifting, receiving stolen property under $10,000(stolen vehicle), fleeing or evading Police 1st degree (motor vehicle), wanton Endangerment 1st degree (Police Officer), operating on suspended or revoked operators license, and resisting arrest.

Cave City Police was assisted by KSP.