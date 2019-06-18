Indianapolis Woman arrested after traffic stop

Kentucky State Police arrested an Indiana woman on Saturday after a traffic stop.

At around 6:20 p.m., a trooper saw a 2018 black Honda CR-V traveling eastbound on the Western Kentucky Parkway at a high rate of speed.

The trooper said the driver, Laura Howell, of Indianapolis, appeared to be under the influence. The report said further investigation confirmed Howell was under the influence, and in the possession of suspected hydrocodone.

Howell was arrested and charged with several offenses including DUI 1st, Reckless Driving and Prescription Controlled Substance Not in Proper Container 1st Offense.

