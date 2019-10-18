Indictments in Warren County theft investigation

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating a rash of thefts from vehicles in the south section of Warren County from August to September.

The sheriff's department says the suspects were responsible for stealing over $13,500 worth of items, including firearms, money, prescription medication, and a vehicle.

The investigation lead to five adults and 1 juvenile being charged.

Some stolen items were recovered and returned to the owners.

The case was presented to the Grand Jury and the following people were indicted.

Destin Long, 19, Bowling Green, KY - Theft by Unlawful Taking (TBUT) of a Firearm 5 counts -TBUT from Vehicle 6 counts -Burglary 2nd Degree -TBUT of Motor Vehicle Under $10,000 -Theft of Legend Drug

Muhamed Ademi, 19, Bowling Green, KY -TBUT from Vehicle -Burglary 2nd Degree -Theft of Legend Drug

Tyler Nickel, 18, Bowling Green, KY -TBUT of a Firearm 4 counts -TBUT from Vehicles 3 counts

Mason Cline, 28, Bowling Green, KY -Trafficking Marijuana Less than 8 oz. Enhanced with a Firearm

Christopher “Trevor” Poteet, 19, Bowling Green, KY -TBUT of a Firearm -TBUT of a Motor Vehicle Under $10,000.00

