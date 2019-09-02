Infant dies in Lexington after being left in hot car

Authorities are reminding the public to be mindful of where their children and pets are when leaving their vehicles after an infant death in Fayette County.

A two-month-old boy died after a relative left him in a vehicle for several hours. The relative's identity is yet unknown, and investigators have not confirmed whether they are working on a criminal investigation.

Forecasters said the high temperature for Thursday was 84 degrees, but that temperature can quickly rise in vehicles.

An advocacy group said the boy is the second child to die in a hot car in the state this year.