Injuries reported in Grayson County home explosion

At least two people are injured after a home exploded in Millwood.

The Grayson County Sheriff Normal Chaffens says two people were flown to the hospital after it happened around 7:30 Wednesday night.

Police still don’t know what caused the explosion. WAVE 3 News was told Grayson Sheriff’s Office and EMS and Fire, a med chopper, Leitchfield Fire and Police department are all working the scene.

Millwood is a small community west of Leitchfield.

