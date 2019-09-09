Injury accident on Glasgow Road Monday morning

The Warren County Sheriff's Office responded to an accident with injuries on Glasgow Road Monday morning.

The call came in at 7:17 a.m.

The Sheriff's Office says a car was driving westbound on the road in the Hays community and was attempting to pass a horse and buggy.

In the midst of completing the pass, the car hit another vehicle in the eastbound lane.

Officials say it involved a gray Kia and a silver Chrysler.

Individuals were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Officials tell us it's not believed that the horse and buggy were involved.

It's believed that no criminal charges will be filed, and the area where the pass was made was done in a legal manner.

The Sheriff's Office wants to remind people to drive safely in rural areas in order to prevent accidents like a fatality last month that occurred on the same road.