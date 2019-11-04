Inmates at Warren County Regional Jail earn GED, NCRC certificate

Updated: Mon 5:06 PM, Nov 04, 2019

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Taking steps toward a better life.

Monday, more than 20 inmates at the Warren County Regional Jail graduated with either their GED or National Career Readiness Certification.

Officials told 13 News that not having a GED creates a barrier for inmates after being released from jail.

This opportunity allows for the inmates to better provide for themselves and their families.

"They love it, they are elated, they are excited, and they have a good solid sense of accomplishment, so by the time that they get here they have already worked hours and hours and in some cases months and months to get this GED," said Warren County GED Instructor, Robert Wilson.

Jailer Stephen Harmon said inmates have a choice to do the program... and he hopes to see more inmates graduate in the future.

Officials want to thank Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College for their partnership.

 
