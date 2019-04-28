Inner Glitter Pageant gives those with special needs a chance to shine

It was lights, camera, action Sunday evening, as dozens of young ladies and girls came together for a special needs beauty pageant in Ohio County.

"Because all the girls love to be beautiful and get dressed up and feel special and get applauded and have an audience looking at them and just a day for them," said Matilda Patterson, the creator of the pageant.

Every light is meant to shine and the 82 young ladies showed beauty in its truest form, with an inner light that shines brighter than many.

"I think it is important to have a pageant like this because it shows that these ladies deserve the equal opportunity, just like everybody else," said Britney Wood, a volunteer. "They are amazing young ladies and women and they have awesome talents just like everybody else in the world. We need to get to know them and include them in our community more."

The Inner Glitter Pageant was created by Matilda and Paisley Patterson, a mother and daughter who wanted to give those with special needs a platform to sparkle.

"I like it because we get trophies and crowns. I like the jewels on the crowns because they're really pretty," said 6-year-old contestant Ariana.

"It meant a lot to me. She's so pretty and it is all really fun. We had a lot of fun," said Haley Gwathney, whose daughter competed.

This is only the second year for the pageant, but the number of contestants more than doubled this year.

"It was just a really great day and I love seeing her on the stage and having a good time and being out in the community and we got to meet other contestants," said Gwathney.

This was a big deal for the contestants and their families as each one beamed leaving the stage with a trophy, sash and crown of their own.

"Just to get these kids out in the community and have fun and have fun stuff for them to do," said Gwatheny.

The Inner Glitter Pageant will take place again next year.