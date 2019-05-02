Inside look at the new Scottsville Police K-9 Morgan's training

The Scottsville Police Department is welcoming in their new K-9 Morgan to the department.

He's going through training just down the road at the On Point K9 training facility in Allen County.

Morgan, a Belgian Malinois, is being trained as a multipurpose K-9, handled by Officer Trever Thompson. It's the department's second K-9, after Umo, who is handled by Sergeant James Talbott.

Thompson and Morgan train with them as well as Allen County Deputy Jake Costello, and his K-9, Niko.

"They are multipurpose dogs, which means they're trained in apprehension, drug detection, and tracking, so those are all assets that makes it a valuable asset to our department and community," said Scottsville Chief of Police, Jeff Pearson.

It takes 8 weeks of training -- Monday through Friday, two to five hours a day.

"When the bad guy jumps out to run, he creates this concentrated area of odor -- the scent circle," explained Jason Hanley, the owner and trainer of On Point K9, as one of the K-9's prepared to practice tracking in some tall grass. "And then he takes off, he lays down, we have another area of concentrated vegetation disturbance,"

"I work 12 hour shifts, so (Morgan is) with me the whole time, and then when I go home, I don't just try to throw him in a kennel. We try to work with him at home to keep him good in his job," said Thompson.

These dogs practice searching buildings -- sniffing out narcotics -- apprehending suspects.

"I really like doing traffic stops, and trying to get as much dope off the streets, so with the extra tool that I have here, it's going to really help out a lot," said Thompson.

With another dog now, Scottsville PD will be able to utilize K-9's in traffic stops more frequently, until Umo retires.

"Age is just like it does to everybody else like myself. I mean, there's certain things you can't do once you get older. and I'm starting to slowly see certain things, but his drive is still on top," said Talbott.

In the meantime, Morgan is learning the ropes everyday, with about 5 more weeks of training left now.

"I think he's done excellent," said Thompson. "He's done better than what I expected."

The relationship forged with these dogs is unlike any other.

"It's kind of like a full 24-hour-partner, but the bond between them is something that's really, really amazing," said Hanley.

Chief Pearson said Morgan didn't cost the taxpayers any money -- he was paid for by Allen County ASAP and Allen County Scottsville Faith Coalition, Blue Moon Sanitation, and funds from the local drug task force.