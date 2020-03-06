Inspiring 2-legged Ohio dog finalist to be next Cadbury Easter Bunny

A New Richmond dog, Lieutenant Dan, is looking for your vote to help him become this year’s Cadbury Easter Bunny.

He was recently announced as a top ten finalist in the contest.

Born with a birth defect that led to having his back legs amputated, that doesn’t keep him from chasing his dreams. His adopted owners say he has a joy for life that’s infectious and inspiring.

In the last few years, the confectionary company has opened its contest to all furry animals to be the Easter Bunny in their national commercial. The winner also takes home $5,000.

You can vote daily until March 18 and follow his Instagram and Facebook.

