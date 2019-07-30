Inspiring life and legacy; Community leader remembered for seeing greatness in others

Those who knew Megan Davidson describe her as someone who saw the good in everyone and always had a smile on her face.

"She just knew how to love people the right way," said Jeremy Vincent, Worship Minister at Broadway United Methodist Church.

Davidson, the Minister of Campus Life at Broadway United Methodist Church, found a home in the church community 10 years ago and began working there 7 years ago.

In that time she created a deep friendship with those on staff.

"She had a way of seeing greatness in other people," said Martha Christian, Worship Minister at Broadway United Methodist Church.

To her friends and family, Davidson was the light in the darkness.

"Wherever there was a person who was in need of love or just in need of being seen and heard that's where Megan was," said Jason Brown, Executive Minister at Broadway United Methodist Church.

Her light shining bright on the community wherever she saw a need.

"Megan's spirit just filled the room and everybody wanted to get behind her because she was so powerful," said Linda Stauffer, Contributions & Technology Coordinator at Broadway United Methodist Church.

A graduate of Monroe County High School, she earned her Bachelors Degree in Nursing at WKU in 2007 and later went on to earn her Masters in Public Administration at WKU.

A mother, wife, daughter, and sister, Davidson wore many hats, but one she was well known for was being a community leader.

Her community outreach includes HOTEL INC, the Empower Women's Conference, Stuff the Bus, Q Commons seminars, her ministry, and, one of her biggest achievements, the Mobile Grocery.

In an interview earlier this year Davidson spoke to 13 News about the Mobile Grocery saying, "You can just walk our your door, you have fresh foods, groceries, household items that you can just buy off the bus at costs you would have comparable to other stores."

There's no doubt her can-do attitude made a lasting impression.

"She was just full throttle whatever she did she was just kind of wide open and never, never thought anything was impossible," said Christian.

Known for her signature phrase, "We can do hard things," her friends and family are left doing the hardest thing of all, saying goodbye.

"And I think she would always say, 'Take care of my boys' and her boys being her husband, Randy, and her son, Drew," said Vincent.

A physical presence that is gone from this world, but her spirit never to be forgotten.

Visitation and funeral services are being held at Broadway United Methodist Church. Visitation runs until 8 pm Tuesday evening and again from 8 am-11 am Wednesday morning with the funeral immediately following.