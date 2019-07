A listening tour held by a growing group of Kentuckians affected by insulin prices will take place in Bowling Green Wednesday evening.

"KOI#insulin4all" will he held at the Bob Kirby Library Branch with various officials in attendance.

Many impacted by the rising costs of insulin prices will be speaking

to elected officials who are in support of insulin price transparency legislation and lower prices on insulin.

The event begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday.