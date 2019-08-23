International Center of Kentucky in need of hygiene products for refugees

The International Center of Kentucky is holding a drive for hygiene products to help refugees who come to Bowling Green to restart their lives.

The drive includes anything from toothpaste to tampons. The items are used to help support the lives of rescued refugees and victims of human trafficking.

“The center offers refugees and victims of human trafficking a chance at a better life by providing them with basic skills so they can integrate better into our culture,” said Executive Director Albert Mbanfu.

The public can donate at the International Center located at 806 Kenton Street.

To see a list of needed items, go to http://icofky.org/donate.